Hunter Biden business partner calls email 'genuine,' says Hunter sought dad's advice on deals
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the email is "genuine" and provided more information regarding the Bidens' role in the deal.
Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...
The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said..
On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..
