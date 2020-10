Former NY Mayor Mike Bloomberg Donates $500K To Boost Democratic Turnout In Dade



To boost Democratic turnout in Miami-Dade, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is donating $500,000 to help make it happen. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Has Raised Millions To Help Florida Felons Vote



Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is stepping up to help felons with debt vote just days after Governor Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep them from doing so until they've paid off fines, restitution,.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:28 Published on September 22, 2020