Federal Judge Rules Drive-Through Votes Are Valid In Harris County, Texas

NPR Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 100,000 votes in Harris County, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court earlier denied a similar petition.
News video: Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

Judge rejects GOP bid to scrap votes in Texas

 A federal judge in Texas on Monday struck down a controversial bid by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston. Gavino Garay reports.

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Court To GOP: No, You Will Not Invalidate 127,000 Texas Votes

Republicans in Texas faced another setback on Sunday in their attempts to stop votes from being counted. CNN reports the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition by a group of Republicans seeking to..

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

County Judge Clay Jenkins Criticized By Dallas GOP For Attending Harris Rally

Federal judge strikes down GOP lawsuit attempting to discard 127,000 drive-thru votes in Texas

 A federal judge said Monday that he will not invalidate almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in Texas' Harris County.
A Federal Judge Won’t Invalidate Nearly 127,000 Votes Cast At Drive-Thru Voting Sites In Texas’s Most Populous County

 The Texas Supreme Court rejected a similar challenge to drive-thru voting in Harris County over the weekend.
