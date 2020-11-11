Global  
 

Trump to participate in Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Trump on Wednesday is attending a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day -- Trump’s first public event since he was projected to have lost the presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Massachusetts To Hold Veterans Day Ceremony Virtually

Massachusetts To Hold Veterans Day Ceremony Virtually 01:08

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

