Trump to participate in Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Trump on Wednesday is attending a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day -- Trump’s first public event since he was projected to have lost the presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
