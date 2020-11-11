Global  
 

Donald Trump makes first public appearance at Veterans Day event

SBS Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump placed a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day. It was his first public appearance, other than two golf outings since Joe Biden was called President-elect by major news organisations. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and presented a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn's Landing, in Philadelphia.
