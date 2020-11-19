Global  
 

Trump won't break with tradition, will proceed with annual Turkey pardon

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Despite the angst surrounding the growing number of coronavirus cases nationwide and the ongoing upheaval over President Trump's refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, there will still be a turkey pardon at the White House next week. 
The annual turkey pardon is happening. You can vote on who you want pardoned, corn or cob at whitehouse.gov/gobble

 President *Donald Trump* upheld whimsical tradition on Tuesday as he granted a pardon to "Corn" the turkey at the White House's annual Thanksgiving ceremony.
 The annual holiday "turkey pardoning" tradition was made official in 1989, under former President George H.W. Bush.  
