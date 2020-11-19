New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta pushes back on China's Five Eyes warning
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has issued a mild rebuke to China for warning the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of "their eyes being poked and blinded".The comments from China were made in response to a Five Eyes statement...
