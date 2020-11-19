Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta pushes back on China's Five Eyes warning

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta pushes back on China's Five Eyes warningForeign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has issued a mild rebuke to China for warning the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of "their eyes being poked and blinded".The comments from China were made in response to a Five Eyes statement...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity' [Video]

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
U.S. election: Cautious reaction from world leaders [Video]

U.S. election: Cautious reaction from world leaders

Foreign governments have given broad or cautious public statements about the ongoing uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
U.S. election: Vague and muted reaction from world leaders [Video]

U.S. election: Vague and muted reaction from world leaders

Foreign governments have given cautious public statements about the ongoing uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election, both ally and rival alike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

With Progressive Politics on March in New Zealand, Maori Minister Blazes New Trails

 Nanaia Mahuta, the new foreign minister, brings a reputation as an honest broker to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s cabinet, the most diverse in the...
NYTimes.com

China says Five Eyes, including NZ, should face reality on Hong Kong

China says Five Eyes, including NZ, should face reality on Hong Kong China has rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy from the US and allies such as New Zealand, saying they "should face up to the reality" that the...
New Zealand Herald