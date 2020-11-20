Donald Trump Jr. Infected by Coronavirus and in Isolation
Friday, 20 November 2020 () President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier this week and is isolating, according to three people familiar with the matter. A spokesman for Trump Jr. said in a statement he is asymptomatic for Covid-19, the disease...
