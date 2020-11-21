Global  
 

Ben Carson was 'desperately sick' with COVID, is now 'out of the woods'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on Friday said he had been “desperately sick” with COVID-19, but was now “out of the woods” in an update on his condition.
