House passes ‘Tiger King’ bill to outlaw private ownership of big cats

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 2 days ago Volunteer At 'Tiger King' Carole Baskin's Florida Big Cat Rescue Has Arm 'Nearly Torn Off' 00:35 Baskin said in an email that the volunteer, Candy Couser, was feeding a tiger named Kimba when she noticed the animal was not in his usual location. “Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” Baskin said.