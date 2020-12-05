Global  
 

House passes ‘Tiger King’ bill to outlaw private ownership of big cats

FOXNews.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
A bill passed by the US House of Representatives would outlaw private ownership of big cats — potentially preventing any new “Tiger King” successors from emerging.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Volunteer At 'Tiger King' Carole Baskin's Florida Big Cat Rescue Has Arm 'Nearly Torn Off'

Volunteer At 'Tiger King' Carole Baskin's Florida Big Cat Rescue Has Arm 'Nearly Torn Off' 00:35

 Baskin said in an email that the volunteer, Candy Couser, was feeding a tiger named Kimba when she noticed the animal was not in his usual location. “Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” Baskin said.

House approves bill banning big cat ownership after Netflix's 'Tiger King'

 The U.S. House passed a bill that prohibits people from owning big cats like lions and tigers, after Netflix released the documentary...
Upworthy

House to vote on bill featured in 'Tiger King' series that would ban big cat ownership

 The Big Cat Public Safety Act would allow existing facilities to keep their big cats but prohibit most contact between the public and the animals.
USATODAY.com