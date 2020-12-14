Global  
 

No sign of a rethink of Christmas COVID plans - but health sec doesn't rule out further action

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
No sign of a rethink of Christmas COVID plans - but health sec doesn't rule out further actionHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has suggested the government will not stop households from meeting up over Christmas despite rising COVID-19 infection rates in some parts of the country.
