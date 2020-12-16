Global  
 

Linda Sarsour, too radical for Joe Biden, to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock in Georgia Senate race

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour said on Monday she plans to canvass in Georgia on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff 01:56

 [NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

