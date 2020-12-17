Global  
 

Rand Paul opposes Hunter Biden special counsel but says federal probe must continue

FOXNews.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Thursday that Hunter Biden "deserves the same justice that Paul Manafort got" but opposed appointing a special sounsel to oversee the investigation into his tax affairs.
