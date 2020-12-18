DOJ sues Vermont hospital for forcing nurse to participate in abortion Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Justice Department filed a civil suit against the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for allegedly " deceptively misleading" and "forcing" a nurse to perform an abortion despite having a conflict with the procedure due to her religious beliefs. 👓 View full article

