DOJ sues Vermont hospital for forcing nurse to participate in abortion

FOXNews.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department filed a civil suit against the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for allegedly " deceptively misleading" and "forcing" a nurse to perform an abortion despite having a conflict with the procedure due to her religious beliefs. 
