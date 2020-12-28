President Trump will hold a rally in Georgia on the eve of the crucial Senate run-off in support of the state's two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, he announced on Sunday.Full Article
Trump to headline Georgia rally next week ahead of crucial runoffs
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia runoff elections
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of..
Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
