Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gohmert's Pence lawsuit seeks to declare Electoral Counting Act unconstitutional in bid to overturn Biden win

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, is making a last-ditch effort to change the result of the 2020 presidential election by suing Vice President Mike Pence with the aim of having him declare President Trump the victor when he announces the winner of the electoral college vote on Jan. 6.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rep. Gohmert sues Pence to grant the Vice President the authority to save the republic from a rigged election

 (Natural News) Since it all comes down to what Congress decides to do on Jan. 6 concerning the legitimacy of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote, Trump-supporting...
NaturalNews.com