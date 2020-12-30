New Relief-Checks Bill From McConnell Boosts Aid Amounts, but Also Leaves Democrats Seething
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () After blocking a Senate move to vote on boosting coronavirus stimulus checks on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced an alternative proposal. In it, the checks are increased as President Donald Trump, many Democrats and even some GOP lawmakers have...
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...