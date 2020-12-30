GOP Sen. Hawley Will Object To Electoral College Certification
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The move ensures there will be a debate and vote in both the House and the Senate and forces Republicans to go on the record as to whether they believe President Trump's allegations of election fraud.
