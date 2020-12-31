Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to issue executive order halting any Trump 'midnight regulations'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will issue an executive order halting "midnight regulations" on day one of his presidency, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order [Video]

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order

Trump To Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published
Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House; Trump to sign executive order [Video]

Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House; Trump to sign executive order

Gov. Bill Lee heads to the White House for a COVID-19 vaccine summit, where he'll see President Donald Trump sign an executive order to make sure Americans get first access to a vaccine.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:15Published
Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray [Video]

Biden Plans To Keep FBI Director Wray

The NY Times reports that Pres. Elect Joe Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray on as FBI Director. A senior Biden official told The Times Biden was "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published