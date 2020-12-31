Biden to issue executive order halting any Trump 'midnight regulations'
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will issue an executive order halting "midnight regulations" on day one of his presidency, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
