The United States Supreme Court unanimously voted to make immigrants who entered the country illegally, even under TPS, ineligible to apply for green cards. The case comes amid foreign nationals from other countries seeking refuge from their home countries filled with strife and violence.Full Article
Supreme Court Says No Green Card for TPS holders if They Entered Illegally
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Supreme Court Rules Against Immigrants With Temporary Protected Status
Newsy
Watch VideoA unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons are..