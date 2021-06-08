Supreme Court Says No Green Card for TPS holders if They Entered Illegally

Supreme Court Says No Green Card for TPS holders if They Entered Illegally

HNGN

Published

The United States Supreme Court unanimously voted to make immigrants who entered the country illegally, even under TPS, ineligible to apply for green cards. The case comes amid foreign nationals from other countries seeking refuge from their home countries filled with strife and violence.

Full Article