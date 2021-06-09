Jack Ciattarelli wins the New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nomination
Businessman and former New Jersey General Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli won the New Jersey GOP primary race Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.Full Article
GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli addresses former cops and firefighters in Union County
