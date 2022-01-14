Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby denies federal charges over her finances
Published
Mosby reached national prominence in 2015 as the top prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.Full Article
Published
Mosby reached national prominence in 2015 as the top prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.Full Article
Read more
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby is charged with perjury and making false mortgage applications.