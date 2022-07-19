Ivana Trump funeral to be held Wednesday in NYC
Published
Ivana Trump died at age 73 at her New York City apartment in what a medical examiner described as an accident. Trump shares three children with Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
Ivana Trump died at age 73 at her New York City apartment in what a medical examiner described as an accident. Trump shares three children with Donald Trump.Full Article
Ivana Trump’s funeral will reportedly be held on Wednesday (19.07.22) at Andy Warhol’s favourite New York church.
Ivana Trump’s funeral will be held Wednesday at a historic Catholic church in the Upper East Side where she..