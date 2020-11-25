Refinance applications jump to highest level since April on low mortgage rates
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () After two weeks of decreasing numbers, mortgage applications increased 3.9% last week, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinance applications climbed even higher.
In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom. According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of subsiding. A seasonally adjusted index of prices rose 1.7% in September from the prior month, and prices...