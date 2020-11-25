Global  
 

Refinance applications jump to highest level since April on low mortgage rates

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
After two weeks of decreasing numbers, mortgage applications increased 3.9% last week, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Refinance applications climbed even higher.
