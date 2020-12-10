Global  
 

Airbnb more than doubles in market debut

HousingWire Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Airbnb Inc.’s shares more than doubled in its debut on Thursday, per the Wall Street Journal, after opening trading at $146 on the Nasdaq Stock Market - higher than its initial-public-offering price of $68 a share. The opening trade valued Airbnb at $101.6 billion, versus its IPO valuation of roughly $47 billion.
