San Francisco, Kansas City bishops make Super Bowl wager

CNA Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Kansas City, Mo., Feb 1, 2020 / 12:01 pm (CNA).- On Sunday the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play Super Bowl LIV, and the local ordinaries of the teams have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.

The teams will play in Miami Feb. 2.

“These two storied franchises have the pleasure of playing in two vibrant Catholic Dioceses and the bishops chose a friendly wager to reflect the loyal fans, the witness of striving for goals, and the common good of teamwork and community unity,” read a Jan. 28 statement from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

If the Chiefs win, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco will send Dungeness crabs to Bishop James Johnston, Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph, while if the 49ers are victorious, Bishop Johston will send steaks from the Kansas City Steak Company to Archbishop Cordileone.

“On February 2nd, not only will a Super Bowl Champion be named, an Ordinary will soon have the beginnings of a fantastic meal,” the Missouri diocese noted.

The bishops are praying for safe travel, good sportsmanship, and play without injury for all involved.

Wagers between local bishops of the teams playing the Super Bowl has become something of a tradition.

In 2018, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LII, played by the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. At stake were $100 donations to Catholic Charities Boston or St. John's Hospice in Philadelphia.

Bishops have also made public, friendly wagers on the outcomes of the NBA Championship and the World Series when their local teams have been at odds.
News video: Strong Sports Brands Should Endure Wins and Losses, Says 49ers CMO

Strong Sports Brands Should Endure Wins and Losses, Says 49ers CMO 02:50

 When the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday, the team's brand will be in the best position that it's been in for decades. But it's how the franchise thrives through good and bad times that defines success, 49ers CMO Alex Chang told Cheddar.

