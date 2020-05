Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

A royal commission in Australia has released its report charging that Cardinal George Pell was aware of sexual abuse by priests that took place before he became a bishop. The commission's findings on the cardinal—which had been withheld during his trial on abuse charges—were released this week. Cardinal Pell insisted that the commission's conclusions were "not supported by evidence."