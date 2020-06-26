Global  

New York court overturns tight restrictions on religious services (Thomas More Society)

Catholic Culture Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
A New York judge today ruled that Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio had no right to impose stricter limitations on churches than on other institutions classified as “nonessential.” Just Gary Sharpe also noted that government officials had allowed protest demonstrations to flaunt restrictions, and thus improperly “sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment.”
