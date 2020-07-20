Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police release volunteer questioned over Nantes Catholic cathedral fire

CNA Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
CNA Staff, Jul 20, 2020 / 09:52 am (CNA).-  

A volunteer questioned by French police in connection with the fire at Nantes Cathedral has been released without charge.

The 39-year-old Rwandan refugee was detained following the July 18 fire at the Gothic cathedral which police suspect was caused by arson.

He was freed Sunday evening, according the Nantes public prosecutor.

The BBC reported that the man, who has not been named, was responsible for locking the cathedral the day before the fire. He was detained on Saturday and questioned by police in order to clear up alleged inconsistencies in his schedule.

Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told Reuters: “He is not implicated. The inconsistencies that came up have been clarified.”

Le Figaro quoted Jean-Charles Nowak, a clerk at the cathedral, as saying that the volunteer was “a man of duty” who had “suffered a lot in Rwanda.”

“I don’t believe for a second that he could have set the cathedral on fire. It’s a place he adores,” Nowak told the French newspaper.

Firefighters were called to Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, which dates from the 15th century, on Saturday morning to tackle a blaze which destroyed a historic organ and stained-glass windows.

The incident occurred 15 months after a fire ravaged Notre-Dame de Paris, destroying the cathedral’s spire and roof beams.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass

France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass 01:03

 Major fire in western French city's 15th-century building blows out stained glass windows and destroys grand organ.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France [Video]

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France

Arson Investigation Launched Surrounding Fire At Nantes Cathedral In France

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
FBI Investigates Case Of Biracial Woman Who Says Four White Men Set Her On Fire [Video]

FBI Investigates Case Of Biracial Woman Who Says Four White Men Set Her On Fire

An 18-year-old biracial woman was set on fire in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday morning. CNN reports Madison police and the FBI have launched a hate crime investigation of the incident. The assault..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this