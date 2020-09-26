Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

CNA Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Washington D.C., Sep 26, 2020 / 03:25 pm (CNA).- President Donald Trump officially presented Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court on Saturday, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.

Trump presented Judge Barrett, a Catholic, September 26, at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden shortly after 5pm. 

Presenting Barrett, Trump said the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is one of his “most important duties” as president.

“This is my third such nomination,” Trump said, “and it is a very proud moment indeed.”

“Today it my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds,” Trump said, paying tribute to Barrett as “a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution,” and “eminently qualified” for service on the nation’s highest court.

Speaking after the president, Barrett said she was “deeply honored” at by the nomination and called the moment a “rather overwhelming occasion.”

“I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my abilities,” she promised. “I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court.”

Trump also paid Trump paid tribute to Justice Ginsburg, saying “the nation mourned the loss” of a “legal giant and a pioneer for women.”

Barrett also paid tribute to Ginsburg in her own remarks, noting that the Justice “began her career at time when women were not welcome in the legal profession,” and “smashed glass ceilings” to lead a life of “enormous talent and consequence.”

The judge was presented by the president Saturday evening, where she was joined by members of her family as well as colleagues from the law school at the University of Notre Dame.

Barrett, 48, currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, a position to which Trump nominated her in 2017. 

It is now expected that the Senate judiciary committee will schedule hearings ahead of a vote on the Senate floor. Republican leaders have indicated that they will move quickly to schedule confirmation hearings before the judiciary committee and bring Barrett’s nomination to a full vote.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that “the Senate will vote on this nomination this year,” but has not specified if he expects the vote to occur before or after the November election.

Born in New Orleans, the eldest of seven children, Barrett graduated from Rhodes College before receiving a full scholarship to Notre Dame Law School where she graduated first in her class. 

Barrett went on to clerk for Judge Laurence Silberman and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, before going into private practice. She returned to Notre Dame Law School and taught classes in 2002 before becoming a professor in 2010. 

Barrett’s selection was widely anticipated, with many media outlets touting her as the leading candidate for the nomination. She has already faced concerted media scrutiny and criticism for her Catholic faith. 

During her 2017 nomination hearing, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questioned her on her personal faith and values, saying that “when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern.”

Barrett and her husband have seven children, including two adopted from Haiti. In a 2019 interview at a Notre Dame alumni event in Washington, DC, Barrett said that raising children is “where you have your greatest impact on the world” and that she could imagine no greater thing. In anticipation of her nomination, in recent days media criticism has also turned to the size of the judge’s family

During Barrett’s confirmation hearings, questions were also raised about Barrett’s association with the lay organization People of Praise. 

People of Praise has been referred to in the media as a “cult,” and criticized for a practice, which has since been changed, that called leaders “heads” and “handmaidens”--both of which are references to Biblical passages. 

People of Praise was founded in 1971 as part of a “great emergence of lay ministries and lay movements in the Catholic Church,” following Vatican Council II, Bishop Peter Smith, a member of the organization, told CNA.

The group began with 29 members who formed a “covenant”- an agreement, not an oath, to follow common principles, to give five percent of annual income to the group, and to meet regularly for spiritual, social, and service projects.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court 01:43

 The new nominee acknowledged the moment by paying homage to Ginsburg as "a woman of enormous talent and consequence."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'A momentous decision for a president' [Video]

'A momentous decision for a president'

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the US Supreme Court. Here is her reaction to the announcement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump: Barrett 'a woman of unparalleled achievement'

 US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice.
BBC News

President Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court

 Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court
Daily Caller

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. What happens next in Senate confirmation process

 Now that Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, the Senate can start its nomination process.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

tracyDa34033517

tracy Dalton RT @TheLastRefuge2: President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court…. https://t.co/GHevFmZSod 1 second ago

pburgert

Patricia Burgert "President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court" via @causes https://t.co/aKlkykStF0 4 seconds ago

joeyban

xx (joyban) RT @cspan: President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court - LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/JnVHlMfkDr #SCOTUS https://… 6 seconds ago

cire89114721

💙💛🐝Nexus Equilibrium 🇲🇦🇺🇳⚖️🌬🌊🥀 RT @TheRevAl: Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, more of my thoughts on MSNBC. #PoliticsNation 2/2 https://t.… 8 seconds ago

robertojirusta

R.J. Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS See more on https://t.co/3anUGCLtOb 11 seconds ago

anydel

AC De Lion RT @Politicsinsider: Trump nominates antiabortion conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court https:… 12 seconds ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court. https://t.co/OjioaScBya S… https://t.co/g0rTGW3Ibf 14 seconds ago

pj72084

Paula Wylie RT @USATODAY: Seizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett. https://t… 16 seconds ago