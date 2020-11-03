Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland delays implementation of abortion ruling (AP)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The Polish government has delayed the implementation of a controversial court ruling that would tighten the nation’s restrictions on abortion. The government has delayed formal publication of a high court ruling that the abortion of babies with birth defects violates the constitution. The ruling provoked widespread and sometimes violent protests. But the delay in publishing the ruling—which is required before it takes effect—is itself an apparent violation of Poland’s constitution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights

Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights 01:44

 Rallies come after a court ruled an existing law allowing abortion of damaged foetuses was incompatible with the constitution.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands in 'biggest’ protest against Poland's anti-abortion ruling [Video]

Tens of thousands in 'biggest’ protest against Poland's anti-abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Warsaw today (October 30) for what has been called the biggest protest so far against Poland's anti-abortion ruling.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests [Video]

Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests

Drone footage has captured thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Warsaw over the past seven days to protest a court ruling further limited the country's restrictive abortion laws.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Poland's abortion protests go global [Video]

Poland's abortion protests go global

Thousands of protesters in cities around the world have gathered in support of Poles who've taken to the streets after a court ruling further limited the country's restrictive abortion laws. Flora..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law and...
SeattlePI.com

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid nationwide protests

 Poland’s right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law, which has triggered almost...
Belfast Telegraph

Poland delays implementing abortion ruling amid protests

 Poland's right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a court ruling that tightens the abortion law
Upworthy


Tweets about this