Poland delays implementation of abortion ruling (AP)

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Polish government has delayed the implementation of a controversial court ruling that would tighten the nation’s restrictions on abortion. The government has delayed formal publication of a high court ruling that the abortion of babies with birth defects violates the constitution. The ruling provoked widespread and sometimes violent protests. But the delay in publishing the ruling—which is required before it takes effect—is itself an apparent violation of Poland’s constitution.