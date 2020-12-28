The Holy Family is the model and inspiration for all families, Pope says on feast day (Vatican News)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meet the real-life Elastigirl who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird shapes



Meet the real-life Elastigirl - the 'bendiest girl in the world' - who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes.Liberty Barros,12, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 hours ago Family staying at Airbnb recounts surviving Nashville's bombing



The Gainey family was visiting Nashville for Christmas but found themselves in the middle of Friday morning's bombing. Now they're sharing their story. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 00:59 Published 19 hours ago Volunteers with Boca Helping Hands serve Christmas Day feast



Each year the event provides food and presents for 500 families. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:39 Published 3 days ago