The Holy Family is the model and inspiration for all families, Pope says on feast day (Vatican News)
Monday, 28 December 2020 () “Within the family one can experience sincere communion when it is a house of prayer, when the affections are serious, profound, pure, when forgiveness prevails over discord, when the daily harshness of life is softened by mutual tenderness and serene adherence to God’s will,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address on the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph (video). “In this way, the family opens itself to the joy that God gives to all those who know how to give joyfully.”