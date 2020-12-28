Global  
 

The Holy Family is the model and inspiration for all families, Pope says on feast day (Vatican News)

Catholic Culture Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
“Within the family one can experience sincere communion when it is a house of prayer, when the affections are serious, profound, pure, when forgiveness prevails over discord, when the daily harshness of life is softened by mutual tenderness and serene adherence to God’s will,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address on the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph (video). “In this way, the family opens itself to the joy that God gives to all those who know how to give joyfully.”
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions 02:02

 Vatican Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve in a rear section of St Peter's Basilica, urging people to do more to help those in need.

