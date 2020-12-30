New Vatican document calls for 'equitable and universal access' to Covid vaccine (Vatican Press Office)

The Vatican Covid-19 Commission, in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy for Life, has published “Vaccine for all: 20 points for a fairer and healthier world.” The document, quoting the director of the World Health Organization, states the “order of [vaccine] administration, at an international level, implies that ‘the priority must be given to vaccinating … some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries.’”

