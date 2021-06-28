2 more Catholic churches burn down on indigenous land in British Columbia (Vancouver Sun)
“These churches represent place of worship for community members as well as gathering spaces for many for various celebrations and times of loss,” the Similkameen Indian Bands said in a statement. “It will be felt deeply for those that sought comfort and solace in the Church.”
Following the burning of the churches, a statue of St. John Paul II was vandalized in Edmonton. Earlier in June, two other churches were burned to the ground in British Columbia.