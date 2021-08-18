Pope, other prelates urge Covid vaccination as act of love (Vatican News)

Pope Francis was joined by six other prelates—Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Honduras, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes of Brazil, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador, and Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte of Peru—in encouraging vaccination.



In its summary of their remarks, Vatican News reported that the public service announcement was produced in conjunction with the Ad Council.