4 martyrs beatified in El Salvador (Vatican News)

Father Rutilio Grande, SJ (1928-1977), Father Cosma Spessotto, OFM (1923-1980), and two laymen (Manuel Solórzano and Nelson Rutilio Lemus) were beatified as martyrs in El Salvador on January 22.



“They stood by the poor, bearing witness to the Gospel, truth and justice even to the point of shedding their blood,” Pope Francis said the following day. “May their heroic example inspire in everyone the desire to be courageous workers of fraternity and peace.”