Catholic leaders welcome Supreme Court ruling in Biden v. Texas (USCCB)

In Biden v. Texas, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Biden has the authority to end a Trump-era asylum policy.



“Today’s decision recognizes and preserves the executive branch’s ability to reverse untenable, illegal, and immoral policies, regardless of who is in office,” Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, said in a statement joined by the leaders of Catholic Charities USA and CLINIC (the Catholic Legal Immigration Network).



“While this ruling helps pave the way forward, it does not resolve the ongoing challenges at our country’s southwest border,” they added. “We remain committed to supporting immigration policies that produce more sustainable solutions, respect the God-given dignity of migrants, and better reflect Christ’s call to welcome the stranger.”