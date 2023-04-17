McCarrick faces another criminal charge (CNA)

Theodore McCarrick, the laicized former cardinal, faces a new criminal charge of sexual assault.



A prosecutor in Wisconsin said that the charge reflects are report about alleged abuse that occurred in 1977, and was brought to light when authorities sought information about any past sexual abuse by clerics.



McCarrick, who is 92 years old, already faces a criminal complaint in Massachusetts. At a February hearing, his attorneys said that McCarrick is no longer competent to stand trial.