Dr. Birx: More Cornavirus Tests Done in US Than South Korea

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
More coronavirus tests have been performed in the United States over the past eight days than have been done in eight weeks, and even more will follow in upcoming weeks as the nation works to stop the epidemic's spread, according to Dr. Deborah Birx of the task force.
