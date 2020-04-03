Global  

Possible coronavirus drug identified

Science Daily Friday, 3 April 2020
A new study has shown that an anti-parasitic drug already available around the world can kill the virus within 48 hours. Scientists found that a single dose of the drug, Ivermectin, could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture. The next steps are to determine the correct human dosage -- ensuring the doses shown to effectively treat the virus in vitro are safe for humans.
 The World Health Organization warns against the use of Chloroquine, but some Senegalese doctors say it is a cheaper solution.

