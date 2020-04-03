Possible coronavirus drug identified

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A new study has shown that an anti-parasitic drug already available around the world can kill the virus within 48 hours. Scientists found that a single dose of the drug, Ivermectin, could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture. The next steps are to determine the correct human dosage -- ensuring the doses shown to effectively treat the virus in vitro are safe for humans. 👓 View full article

