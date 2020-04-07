Global  

Trump signs order on moon mining, pulling resources from asteroids

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The moon's water ice and other natural resources can be mined and used by the United States, according to a new executive order signed by President Trump.
 President Trump signed an executive order to create a U.S. policy encouraging international support for the recovery and use of space resources on the moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies.

