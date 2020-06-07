Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun

FOXNews.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable exoplanet and its star that are a “mirror image” of the Earth and the sun.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: ‘Mirror Image’ of Earth and Our Sun Discovered 3,000 Light-Years Away

‘Mirror Image’ of Earth and Our Sun Discovered 3,000 Light-Years Away 01:02

 Scientists have found a candidate planet located just 3,000 light-years away that orbits a sun-like star at a distance that could potentially support life. The pair is the closest thing found to an Earth and sun combo so far.

Related videos from verified sources

Astronomers Find Rare Super-Earth in Earth-like Orbit [Video]

Astronomers Find Rare Super-Earth in Earth-like Orbit

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND — Astronomers from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand have discovered a new "super-Earth" orbiting a star located in or near the edge of the Milky Way's "galactic..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published
Scientists May Have Found the Black Hole Closest to Earth [Video]

Scientists May Have Found the Black Hole Closest to Earth

GARCHING, GERMANY — Scientists may have spotted a black hole so close to Earth that its two companion stars are visible to the naked eye, according to a paper in Astronomy and Physics. Writing in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:07Published
Scientists may have spotted the black hole nearest to Earth: study [Video]

Scientists may have spotted the black hole nearest to Earth: study

Scientists may have spotted a black hole so close to Earth that its two companion stars are visible to the naked eye, according to a paper in Astronomy and Physics.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

ChrisPbacon212

Chris P. Bacon @NASAUniverse https://t.co/bfqeel73LL Ive read a lot of these articles lately. Some believe life already exist on… https://t.co/HMVGXHKNjy 51 seconds ago

phillyeaglesfa1

herekittykitty⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @StappElizabeth: Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/YlwaL4M2hb SURE HOPE THEY ARE NOT DE… 5 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Scientists discover distant ‘mirror image’ of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/LRMJkyuW8z 6 minutes ago

Grammytammy10

Tammy Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/krjnzWGrM3 #FoxNews 7 minutes ago

AppSame

AppSame Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/2o1XSs2diK Dear ⁦@realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/tiMMsCGSv0 10 minutes ago

stockhunterOTC

stockhunterOTC Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/JVZq4CJPDh #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

patricmykel69

American Patriot KAG 2020 Can we send the Democrats there? Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/7PsxmUhGXC #FoxNews 12 minutes ago

BUcrimlaw

Christine Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun https://t.co/LX2hdQR5S8 16 minutes ago