Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mirror image of Earth and Sun

Space Daily Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Mirror image of Earth and SunGottingen, Germany (SPX) Jun 05, 2020

The star Kepler-160 is probably orbited by a planet less than twice the size of the Earth with a star-planet distance that could permit planetary surface temperatures conducive to life. The newly discovered exoplanet, which was found by a team of scientists led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Gottingen (Germany), is more than just another potentially habitable worl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: ‘Mirror Image’ of Earth and Our Sun Discovered 3,000 Light-Years Away

‘Mirror Image’ of Earth and Our Sun Discovered 3,000 Light-Years Away 01:02

 Scientists have found a candidate planet located just 3,000 light-years away that orbits a sun-like star at a distance that could potentially support life. The pair is the closest thing found to an Earth and sun combo so far.

Related videos from verified sources

Scientists find the Earth's largest, hottest volcano [Video]

Scientists find the Earth's largest, hottest volcano

Researchers have found the Earth's largest and hottest volcano northwest of Honolulu in the central northern Pacific.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:11Published
Proxima Centauri B is officially the exoplanet closest to our solar system [Video]

Proxima Centauri B is officially the exoplanet closest to our solar system

A team of specialists from the University of Geneva has confirmed the existence of an exoplanet orbiting in the habitable zone of a neighboring sun.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:53Published
Mysterious weak spot in the Earth's magnetic field is spreading: ESA [Video]

Mysterious weak spot in the Earth's magnetic field is spreading: ESA

A mysterious anomaly in the Earth's magnetic field that stretches from South America to Africa is spreading.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Scientists discover distant 'mirror image' of the Earth and the sun

Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable exoplanet and its star that are a “mirror image” of the Earth and the sun.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this