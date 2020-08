Mapping the Oaxaca earthquake from space Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Paris (ESA) Jul 24, 2020



On the morning of 23 June 2020, a strong earthquake struck the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. The 7.4- magnitude earthquake prompted evacuations in the region, triggered a tsunami warning and damaged thousands of houses. Satellite radar data, from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, are being used to analyse the effects of the earthquake on land. Mexico is one of the world's most seismic