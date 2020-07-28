Hong Kong orders mandatory mask wearing to combat new virus wave Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) July 27, 2020



Hong Kong (AFP) July 27, 2020

Everyone in Hong Kong will have to wear masks in public from this week, authorities said Monday, as they unveiled the city's toughest social distancing measures yet to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections. The ramped-up rules came as authorities revealed China would help officials build an emergency field hospital to help deal with a surge in patients. "The epidemic situation in H


