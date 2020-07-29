Room with a view: Virgin Galactic gives peek at spacecraft cabin
The Virgin Galactic spaceship that will someday carry very moneyed tourists boasts windows and cameras galore for easy selfies with planet Earth. The company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, provided a virtual tour Tuesday of the inside of the ship that will transport people willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a brief taste of being at the edge of space. B
Aspiring astronauts and space enthusiasts around the world now have theopportunity to explore the Virgin Galactic cabin design and spaceflightexperience through an augmented reality-enabled mobile app.