|
Take an exclusive virtual ride inside SpaceShipTwo, the Virgin Galactic rocket ship that will send passengers on the $250,000 trip of their lives
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
· Virgin Galactic on Tuesday revealed the flight cabin of SpaceShipTwo, its reusable winged rocket ship.
· The spaceship is designed to launch six passengers past the edge of space, provide a few minutes of weightlessness, and glide them to the ground.
· The company built a virtual-reality experience to show off...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this