Take an exclusive virtual ride inside SpaceShipTwo, the Virgin Galactic rocket ship that will send passengers on the $250,000 trip of their lives Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· Virgin Galactic on Tuesday revealed the flight cabin of SpaceShipTwo, its reusable winged rocket ship.

· The spaceship is designed to launch six passengers past the edge of space, provide a few minutes of weightlessness, and glide them to the ground.

· Virgin Galactic on Tuesday revealed the flight cabin of SpaceShipTwo, its reusable winged rocket ship.· The spaceship is designed to launch six passengers past the edge of space, provide a few minutes of weightlessness, and glide them to the ground.· The company built a virtual-reality experience to show off

