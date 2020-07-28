Global  
 

Take an exclusive virtual ride inside SpaceShipTwo, the Virgin Galactic rocket ship that will send passengers on the $250,000 trip of their lives

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Take an exclusive virtual ride inside SpaceShipTwo, the Virgin Galactic rocket ship that will send passengers on the $250,000 trip of their lives· Virgin Galactic on Tuesday revealed the flight cabin of SpaceShipTwo, its reusable winged rocket ship.
· The spaceship is designed to launch six passengers past the edge of space, provide a few minutes of weightlessness, and glide them to the ground.
· The company built a virtual-reality experience to show off...
