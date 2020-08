You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Paris-sized impact crater hiding in Greenland



An international team of researchers, including a NASA glaciologist, discovered a large meteorite impact crater hiding beneath more than a half-mile of ice in northwest Greenland. The crater — the.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 03:15 Published on July 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Greenland's melting ice sheet has passed the point of no return, scientists say Glaciers on Greenland have shrunk so much that even if global warming were to stop today, the ice sheet would continue shrinking, a study suggests.

USATODAY.com 19 hours ago



Climate change: Greenland's ice has melted past the point of no return Greenland's ice sheet may have shrunk past the point of return, with the ice likely to melt away no matter how quickly the world reduces climate-warming...

WorldNews 3 days ago



Warming Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return Nearly 40 years of satellite data from Greenland shows that glaciers on the island have shrunk so much that even if global warming were to stop today, the ice...

Science Daily 5 days ago





Tweets about this