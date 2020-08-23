Global  
 

Tiny asteroid may hit earth on Nov 2, a day before US election, says NASA

Zee News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
NASA scientists have predicted that the asteroid "2018VP1" with a diameter of 0.002 km (about 6.5 feet) will pass near Earth one day before the 2020 US election, reports the CNN.
