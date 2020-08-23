Tiny asteroid may hit earth on Nov 2, a day before US election, says NASA
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () NASA scientists have predicted that the asteroid "2018VP1" with a diameter of 0.002 km (about 6.5 feet) will pass near Earth one day before the 2020 US election, reports the CNN.
As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with.
According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth.
The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...