Asteroid to fly past Earth just before Election Day, NASA says
Sunday, 23 August 2020 (
11 minutes ago) An asteroid is headed towards Earth, the day before Election Day, according to NASA.
Video Credit: Wochit
17 hours ago
As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with.
According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth.
The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...
