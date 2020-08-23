Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asteroid to fly past Earth just before Election Day, NASA says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
An asteroid is headed towards Earth, the day before Election Day, according to NASA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth 00:36

 As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with. According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth. The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Orchestra plays under wind turbines to mark Earth Overshoot Day [Video]

Orchestra plays under wind turbines to mark Earth Overshoot Day

Orchestra for the Earth performs in front of the UK’s first commercial windfarm in Cornwall. The orchestra has partnered with renewable power companyGood Energy to mark Earth Overshoot Day on August..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
A Day Away From Florida Primary Election [Video]

A Day Away From Florida Primary Election

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports on how the pandemic has affected the way residents are voting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published
America Braces for Election Day Lasting Weeks [Video]

America Braces for Election Day Lasting Weeks

Experts believe the challenges of voting during the pandemic will see Election Day turn into more of ‘Election Season.’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

An Impact On the Election? Asteroid Hurtling Toward Earth Has November 2 Due Date, Says NASA, Because 2020

 Asteroid headed to earth for election day has yet to comment on who it intends to vote for.
Mediaite Also reported by •Zee NewsNewsmax

Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential election

Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential election NASA has found that an asteroid is set to come close to Earth on November 2, the day before the US presidential...
WorldNews


Tweets about this